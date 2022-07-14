NIMS invites applications for B.Sc courses in Paramedical Allied Sciences

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications from eligible candidates from Telangana for admission into its full-time Bachelor of Science course in Paramedical Allied Sciences for the year 2022.

A total of 100 B.Sc Paramedical Allied Sciences seats in various medical departments including anaesthesia, dialysis, cardiovascular, emergency and trauma care, radiotherapy, medical laboratory technology, neuro technology, perfusion technology, radiation therapy, respiratory therapy and transfusion medicine, are being offered.

The online application registration, notification and instructions to fill the applications is available at the NIMS website (www.nims.edu.in) and last date for submission of filled-in applications is August 4. Incomplete online and hand-written application forms are liable to be rejected.

The selection will be made based on the merit in the entrance examination and candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the entrance exam. In case of tie, marks obtained in Zoology, in case of further tie, marks obtained in Botany, further tie, marks obtained in Chemistry, further tie, marks obtained in Physics in the entrance examination shall be taken into consideration. In case of further tie, candidate elder in age will be placed higher in the merit list, the notification said.