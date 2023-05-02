NIMS new medical block: Elaborate arrangements for foundation stone laying ceremony

New NIMS medical block will make super-specialty services accessible to poor patients in Telangana, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are underway for the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to lay the foundation stone for the super-specialty new medical block of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which will be constructed with a cost of Rs 1,571 crore.

In a review meeting with senior health officials, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday described the new NIMS medical block as a landmark initiative, as it would make super-specialty services accessible to poor patients in Telangana.

“Once the new block is completed, the total bed strength at NIMS will increase to 3,500, in addition to the upcoming block for Mother and Child Health (MCH), which has an additional 200-beds”, he said.

The 200-bedded MCH block at Gandhi Hospital is expected to be completed and ready for inauguration by this month end.

“Telangana will be first State in the country to have a separate block dedicated to mother and child health. Commensurate with the rise of population, the government aims to ensure adequate free super-specialty beds are available to needy patients,” he said.

The new NIMS block, upcoming 4 TIMS super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, upgrading Gandhi Hospital and Warangal health city will ensure poor patients have access to at least 10,000 super-specialty beds, Rao said.