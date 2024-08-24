Nine persons taken ill after drinking polluted water in Paloncha

By IANS Published Date - 24 August 2024, 12:17 PM

Villagers being treated at Paloncha government hospital.

Kothagudem: Nine persons of old Suraram village of Paloncha mandal in the district have taken ill after consuming polluted water.

They were shifted to Paloncha government hospital for treatment. One of the villagers whose condition was serious was taken to Government General Hospital in Kothagudem. It was said the members of three families of the village had non-vegetarian food and drank bore well water when they attended a family function on Friday.

Following the incident, health officials have set up a medical camp at the village and checked the villagers. The villagers were advised to use tap water and boil water before consuming it.