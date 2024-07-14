Telangana: Villagers block road over lack of drinking water supply in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 09:30 AM

Medak: The villagers of Gavalapally in Chinna Shankarampet mandal blocked the Chegunta-Medak road over the lack of drinking water supply to the village.

As the officials and elected representatives were not responding to their pleas, the villagers blocked the road on Sunday morning. They said the village had not been getting water for a fortnight, disturbing normal life. They said the panchayat secretary was not taking calls while the sarpanch, MPTCs and other elected representatives were saying that their tenures were over.

The women of the village complained that the officials would not even send water in tankers, forcing them to buy the water at their own expense. As traffic flow was disrupted on the busy road, the police officials convinced the villagers to withdraw their protest, assuring them to take their issue to the notice of district-level officials and get it solved.