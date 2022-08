| Nine Students Injured After Slipping On Moving Escalator In Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:40 AM, Thu - 18 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: At Least nine school students suffered minor injuries reportedly when they slipped and fell on a moving escalator at a multiplex in Banjara Hills on Thursday.

Sources said the children had come to the multiplex to watch the free screening of the ‘Gandhi’ movie as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India’s independence.

More details are awaited.