Telangana DGP appreciates Banjara Hills traffic cops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Ravi Gupta appreciated and rewarded the personnel of the Banjara Hills traffic police for their good conduct and prompt action in addressing the grievance of an elderly woman.

On July 1, the officers – Bhagender Singh, a Sub-inspector and Raghava Chary, Mohd Irshad Ali, both constables were approached by the senior citizen enquiring about a pending e-challan against her car for wrong side driving at Agrasen Island.

Acting swiftly, the cops requested her to come inside the police station, offered glass of water and after listening patiently, verified the e-challan details on the web application and observed that the said e-challan has been generated erroneously.

Informing the same to the woman, they assured her to send an e-mail to the E-Challan Centre for its deletion.

The senior citizen felt very happy for the reception, courteous behavior and prompt action of the traffic cops, and shared her experience with the DGP.

The DGP expressed the hope that the officials will continue to work with same zeal and dedication in future.