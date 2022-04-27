Niranjan Reddy presents resolution on paddy procurement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

File Photo of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for coming to the rescue of farmers by deciding to procure paddy even as the Centre backed out on its promise. A resolution to this effect was moved by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy at the TRS 21st formation day celerbations held here on Wednesday.

Moving the resolution, Niranjan Reddy said the Chief Minister instilled confidence among the farmers by launching the paddy procurement exercise and appealing them not to sell the stocks in distress. “Even after tendering apologies to the farming community on the proposed three farm laws, the Narendra Modi Government had not changed its anti-farmer policies by declining to purchase paddy produced in Telangana,” Niranjan Reddy charged.

Despite the Central Government insisting on installation of meters at pumps in agricultural wells in the guise of power reforms, the Chief Minister had declared that come what may, meters would not be installed in Telangana, the Minister said, adding “this proves that TRS Government was a farmer-friendly Government”

Supporting the resolution, Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar said impressed with Telangana’s farmer friendly welfare schemes like Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bheema, 24 hour free power supply, farmers in other States were demanding their Government’s to replicate the measures.

