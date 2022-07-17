NIRF Rankings 2022: CMR institutions secure better positions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: All the institutions of CMR Group, Hyderabad, have once again featured in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2022 released recently by union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan. The Group had also been featured in the NIRF-2021 edition.

The CMR College of Pharmacy has achieved 72nd place in the Pharmacy category all over India for the year 2022, according to a press release.

While CMR College of Engineering & Technology, CMR Institute of Technology and CMR Technical Campus secured places in the 201-250 band in the engineering category, CMR Engineering College has achieved a place in the 251-300 band in the engineering category, it said.

Furthermore, the Group of Institutions also excelled in campus placements achieving a record of over 4000 placements for the year 2021-22. The Group consists of four engineering institutions and one pharmacy institution.

Chairman of the Group C Gopal Reddy congratulated principals/directors, deans, HoDs, faculty and the staff in achieving this recognition. Group Vice Chairman, C Srisailam Reddy appreciated the team efforts and highlighted the importance of the ranking.