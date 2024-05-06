| Queer Indie Film And Lit Festival To Be Hosted In Hyderabad On May 19

Organized by the Queer Women Collective India, this event promises a dynamic showcase of talent and storytelling within the queer community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 03:18 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up to host a celebration of inclusivity with the Queer Indie Film and Lit Festival (QIFLIF) on May 19 from 10:30 am onwards. Organized by the Queer Women Collective India, this event promises a dynamic showcase of talent and storytelling within the queer community.

The festival aims to serve as a beacon of unity, welcoming voices from all walks of life. With a line-up featuring Indie Queer Film screenings, live music performances, stand-up comedy, spoken word sessions, a bustling flea market, and much more.

QIFLIF’s volunteer-driven initiative has left an indelible mark on the community, touching the lives of over 1000 individuals, fostering connections, and empowering artists to share their narratives and talents within the world.

Tickets for the festival are available on Paytm Insider, offering donation passes priced at Rs. 299 for individuals and Rs. 499 for a donation pass for two. The venue for the festival is yet to be announced.