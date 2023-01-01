Sunday, Jan 1, 2023
Visakhapatnam to become capital of AP in 3 months

Interacting with the media here on Sunday, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would deliver good governance this new year and the foundation stone for the new international airport at Bhogapuram in the district would be laid shortly.

Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam will begin its functions as capital in three months’ time, according to Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

