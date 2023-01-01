Visakhapatnam to become capital of AP in 3 months

Interacting with the media here on Sunday, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would deliver good governance this new year and the foundation stone for the new international airport at Bhogapuram in the district would be laid shortly.

05:08 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam will begin its functions as capital in three months’ time, according to Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

