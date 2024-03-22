Nirmal Collector asks officials to be vigilant at check posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 07:08 PM

Nirmal: Collector Ashish Sangwan instructed officials to be vigilant at check posts and prevent illegal transport of cash and liquor. He inspected a check post set up at Chincholi village in Sarangapur mandal on Friday.

Sangwan enquired about number of vehicles were being checked every day and asked them to videograph the process. He asked them to be extra vigilant to curb unauthorized transportation of cash and alcohol used for influencing voters.

Later, he inspected an Anganwadi centre in Lokeshwaram mandal centre and asked officials to follow the menu in feeding children, new mothers and pregnant women. He checked eggs, nutritional supplements provided by the women development and child welfare department at the centre.

Then, the Collector inspected various polling stations in Lokeshwaram mandal. He told the officials to provide basic amenities at the stations. He asked them to provide drinking water, lighting, fans, etc.

He also inspected an inter-district check post at Panchagudi village before visiting offices of Lokesharam MPDO and MRO. He told the officials to take steps to address grievances of Dharani portal and then inspected a nursery belonging to the Panchayat Raj department.

RDOs Rathna Kalyani, Komal Reddy, Tahsildars Sridevi, Mothiram, MPDO Ramakrishna and many others were present.