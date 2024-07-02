Nirmal Collector instructs officials to expedite repairs on Kaddam project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 06:54 PM

Nirmal: Collector Abhilasha Abhinav instructed officials of the irrigation department to strictly complete repair on crest gates of Kaddam Narayana Reddy project at Kaddampeddur mandal centre. She inspected the project on Tuesday.

Abhilasha found out progress of the work and asked the officials to expedite the repairs. She told them to complete the work at the earliest to prevent inconvenience to the people, considering the onset of southwest monsoon. She advised to keep a watch on water level and inflows. She wanted them to inform people living in low-lying areas about water level and inflows regularly.

Revenue Divisional Officials Rathna Kalyani, Irrigation department chief engineer Srinivas, superintending engineer Ravinder, executive engineer Vittal and many other officials were present.