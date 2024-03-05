Farmers protest demanding water for Yasangi crops in Nirmal

The farmers alleged that KNRP assistant engineer Ravi was collecting bribes from farmers to release water to agriculture fields under the Sadharmat project. They demanded officials to take action against him.

Nirmal: Farmers staged a rasta-roko demanding release of water from the Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project for Yasangi crops on the Nirmal-Mancherial main road at Dharmajipet village in Kaddam mandal on Tuesday.

The farmers said they would not be able to grow paddy, maize and other crops in Yasangi if water was not provided from the project. They were already reeling under crisis due to poor profits in farming. They would continue to stage the protest until officials assured them of supplying water to the crops, they said.

