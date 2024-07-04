Farmer attempts suicide in Khammam

Farmer Pachipala Bhadraiah, consumes pesticide in his agriculture land at Alia thanda in Singareni mandal, amidst allegations of encroachment upon his one and half acre land.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 05:03 PM

Farmer Pachipala Bhadraiah, consumes pesticide in his agriculture land at Alia thanda in Singareni mandal, amidst allegations of encroachment upon his one and half acre land.

Khammam: Close on the heels of death of a farmer by suicide in Khammam, a farmer attempted suicide in Singareni mandal in the district on Thursday.

According to the family members, the farmer Pachipala Bhadraiah has allegedly consumed pesticide in his agriculture land at Alia thanda in the mandal. It was alleged that someone had encroached upon the farmer’s one and half acre land.

Bhadraiah was fighting for his land for the past three years, during which occupant was said to have been cultivating the land. There was a court case pending in the court.

On Thursday, the said occupant’s henchmen started tilling the land with a tractor. On learning that the farmer and his family tried to stop them questioning why they were tilling his land. Then the farmer was beaten up by the henchmen; upset over the development he tried to end his life.

Bhadraiah was first taken to Yellandu CHC, later to Government General Hospital in Khammam as his condition was critical.