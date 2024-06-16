Kumar Deepak, Abhilasha Abhinav assume charge as Mancherial, Nirmal Collectors

Deepak sought cooperation from the officials in effectively implementing of the developmental works and welfare schemes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 05:37 PM

Mancherial: Newly posted Collector Kumar Deepak assumed charge here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak said he would strive hard to ensure development and welfare schemes to eligible persons through coordination with officials of various departments of the district administration. He sought cooperation from the officials in effectively implementing of the developmental works and welfare schemes.

The Collector was welcomed by Additional Collectors B Rahul and Sabhavath Motilal, Mancherial RDO V Ramulu, Administrative Officer P Rajeshwar, Elections Tahsilder Srinivas and many other officials. An 2018 batch IAS officer, Deepak was working as an Additional Collector of Nagarkurnool district before being posted as Collector of Mancherial district. He had worked as a trainee Collector of the district in 2018 and as an Additional Collector of Peddapalli. He hails from Bihar.

Abhilasha assumes charge as Nirmal Collector

2018 batch IAS officer Abhilasha Abhinav assumed charge as District Collector in Nirmal on Sunday. She replaced Ashish Sangwan.

She was welcomed and congratulated by RDO Ratna Kalyani and district authorities on assuming charge.