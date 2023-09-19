Nirmal NRI charred to death in fire mishap in Saudi

The deceased family is following the case and one of their brothers, who works in the United Arab Emirates, has reached Saudi Arabia to find out further details and follow the case with concerned authorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Jeddah: In a tragic fire mishap, a young NRI hailing from Nirmal district, was charred to death in Saudi Arabia on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Mohammed Javeed (39) native of Dilwarpur mandal in Nirmal district along with two others – Bangladesh expatriates – were charred to death in the accommodation where they live, when fire broke out following a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit, according to sources.

With recorded temperatures this year soared up to 50 degree Celsius across Saudi Arabia, pressure increased on power supply at residential units for constant usage of air conditioning units and there were reports that many cars also malfunctioned following failure with vehicle cooling systems.