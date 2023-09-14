| Ecofriendly Ganesh Idols To Be Distributed To Devotees In Nirmal

Ecofriendly Ganesh idols to be distributed to devotees in Nirmal

Hyderabad-based wellness firm Klimom in association with IKR Foundation will distribute Lord Ganesha idols made of cow dung and varied sizes to devotees in Nirmal for free

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Divya Reddy, founder of Klimom, presents an idol of Ganesh made of cow dung to minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Nirmal: Hyderabad-based wellness firm Klimom in association with IKR Foundation will distribute Lord Ganesha idols made of cow dung and varied sizes to devotees in Nirmal for free on September 16 and 17.

In a press statement, Allola Divya Reddy, founder of the firm, said the organization would give away eco-friendly idols to devotees who celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival, for free. She said the firm and IKR Foundation were distributing idols to devotees in Nirmal for eight years.

The idols do not contain harmful chemical ingredients, she said, asking devotees to register their names to get the idols by visiting the camp office of Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Saturday and Sunday.

Established in 2015, Klimom has been distributing around 200 idols to devotees in the district every year.