Nirmal poet gets award in international conference

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 08:07 PM

Nirmal: B Venkat, a renowned Sankrit and Telugu poet from Nirmal was conferred with an award for his producing a thought-provoking literary work titled ‘Sarala’ at a programme held in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Venkat bagged the award and was felicitated with a certificate of appreciation, golden bracelet and a shawl for presenting the literary work during 134th international conference of Telugu poets. He stated that 175 poets from several parts of India and the world took part in the event and shared their works. He was congratulated by local poets.