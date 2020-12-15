Nirmal police asked to use modern technology to prevent crimes

North Zone Inspector General Y Nagireddy advised the cops to use mapping technology to clamp down offences in crime prone areas

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Nirmal: North Zone Inspector General Y Nagireddy told police officials to use modern technology to prevent crimes and to detect offenders. As part of annual inspections, he visited Nirmal Rural police station and planted saplings on the premises of it on Tuesday.

Nagireddy advised the cops to use mapping technology to clamp down offences in crime prone areas. He asked them to focus on implementing proactive policing. Instead of responding to an incident, police must be able to prevent it with the help of the technology, which changed the face of crime detection and probing, he opined.

The IPS officer stated that information technology and cybercrime labs were strengthened to control the offences. He told the cops to stand by the side of victims and to maintain accountability, besides being friendly with the public. He instructed them to implement functional verticals in every police station of the district.

The Inspector General further said that the government has improved the infrastructure of the police department and provided vehicles and monthly maintenance expenditure to each police station. He shared several inputs in managing records and recording data online. He found out about the status of cases which were under investigation.

He later reviewed the crime rate of several police stations across the district and suggested ways to bring down the crime rate.

Adilabad Officer on Special Duty M Rajesh Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Reddy, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Rural Inspector B Venkatesh, Special Branch Inspector M Srinivas, and many other police officials were present.

