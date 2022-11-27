Efforts on to beautify Nirmal town: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inspects repairing works of a road in Nirmal on Sunday.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said efforts were to beautify Nirmal town. He inspected works of repairing a road from Edgaon to Koutla (K) here on Sunday.

Indrakaran Reddy stated that Nirmal district was progressing ahead in many aspects and the district headquarters was undergoing an unprecedented makeover. He stated that many roads were widened and junctions were beautified in the recent past. He added that arches would be installed on the four directions to the town soon.

The minister further said that the repair works would be completed soon. He instructed the officials concerned to finish digging of either side of the roads for laying a pipeline of Mission Bhagiratha by 10 days and avoid inconvenience to locals. He stated that the works of a high-level bridge across Swarna Vagu would be commenced soon, costing Rs 6 crore.

The Minister, along with Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, also inspected works of 600 double bedroom homes being built in Siddapur and handed over cheques of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi in Nirmal town.

Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Farmer Agriculture Cooperative Society Chairman Dharmaji Rajender, TRS town president Marugonda Ramu, local councilors and many others were present.