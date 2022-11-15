Narrow escape for 29 passengers as private bus catches fire in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:27 AM, Tue - 15 November 22

The bus caught fire due to a short circuit, as a result of which smoke filled the bus.

Nirmal: As many as 29 passengers had a miraculous escape after they managed to get off a private bus that went up in flames at a toll plaza near Ganjal village in Soan mandal early on Tuesday morning.

The bus caught fire due to a short circuit, as a result of which smoke filled the bus. Sensing trouble, the passengers immediately got off the vehicle. Minutes after they got down, the bus went up in flames. Eyewitnesses said that the alertness of the passengers saved their lives and averted a major accident.

The bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Nagpur in Maharashtra at the time of the mishap. It belongs to Puja Travels of Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Soan police rushed to the spot and doused the flames. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.