Nirmal: RGUKT students launch indefinite protest, demands CM’s visit

Students stage a sit-in in front of administration block on the camps of RGUKT in Basar on Tuesday

Nirmal: About 8,000 students studying at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar boycotted classes and launched an indefinite protest, demanding visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and alleging poor amenities at the varsity on Tuesday.

Braving intermittent showers, students staged a sit-in in front of the administration black in institution on the first of their protest. They wanted Chandrashekhar Rao to visit the campus and sought his assurance to address their problems including appointing a regular vice-chancellor to the institution. They urged him to resolve basic facilities such as cots, uniforms, laptops, drinking water etc.

The agitating students said that the intake of the students increased drastically, but the infrastructure remained the same. They regretted that they were not getting newspapers in the library which had no sufficient books. They alleged that the academic blocks and hostels were not properly managed, causing inconvenience. They demanded the vice-chancellor must stay on the campus.

The engineering students sought the management of the varsity to maintain adequate teacher-student ratio, besides appointing physical directors. They wanted the inauguration of a newly constructed mess as they were struggling to have food in the existing one. They requested renovation of hostels and the academic blocks at the earliest.

The students warned that they would not continue their protest until the Chief Minister arrives at the campus and gives assurance to address the deficiencies. They alleged that monopoly in managing canteen and other wings should be eradicated. They sought collaboration of RGUKT with other institutions for the growth of the student.

