Problems of RGUKT-Basar students will be addressed soon: Indrakaran

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy assured that he would strive hard for resolving challenges being faced by students at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Indrakaran advised the students not to worry over poor amenities at the institution. He promised to bring the issues to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and to make efforts to address the problems at the earliest. He said that steps would be taken to prevent recurrence of similar problems in the future.

On Tuesday, about 8,000 students belonging to the premier engineering university boycotted classes and launched an indefinite protest, demanding visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and alleging poor amenities at the varsity. They staged a sit-in in front of the administration block in institution on the first of their protest.

The agitating students regretted that they were not getting newspapers in the library which had no sufficient books. They alleged that the academic blocks and hostels were not properly managed, causing inconvenience. They demanded the vice-chancellor must stay on the campus.

The students sought the management of the varsity to maintain adequate teacher-student ratio, besides appointing physical directors. They wanted the inauguration of a newly constructed mess as they were struggling to have food in the existing one. They requested renovation of hostels and the academic blocks at the earliest.

