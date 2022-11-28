NIT-Warangal sees record number of campus placements in 2022-23

Warangal: Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, are performing extremely well in campus placements year by year. A total of 1,000 students have been offered the full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs for placement season 2022-23 till November 24 this year. The placement season, which started off in August 2022, will continue till the end of this academic year.

While the highest pay package is Rs 88 lakh per annum (CTC) so far in this academic year, the highest package last year was Rs 62.5 lakh per annum. Until today, the average package is Rs 19.9 lakh per annum in the academic year 2022-23. The authorities hope that the highest pay package would touch Rs 1 crore per annum in this academic year.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have generously sanctioned teaching aids such as writing pads, laptops, streaming software and more to ensure that the students don’t face difficulty during online classes and lectures. With the help of tools like Moodle LMS, the university ensured that students experience the same level of interactions as they would physically. The ongoing efforts by the institution and departments have made sure that students receive the same level of exposure to skill building which has shown by the striking result of 1000 placements within the first part of academic year,” NIT Director Prof NV Ramana Rao told ‘Telangana Today’.

“It would not be wrong to say that “It’s raining jobs at NIT Warangal”,” he said, and added that the current academic year also witnessed more public sector units (PSUs) companies hiring than the last year.

Some of the major companies that recruited the student are; Thoughtspot, Goldman Sachs, Uber, Deshaw, Oracle, Amazon Web Series (AWS), Microsoft, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Salesforce. According to the Centre for Career Planning and Development (CCPD), NITW, about 180 companies visit the campus every year,and major companies like Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, D.E.Shaw & Co. and others regularly visit the college and recruit a large section of students. Nearly 90 percent of the students are getting placements.