Peddapalli police introduce digital classes for children of brick kiln labourers

About 500 school-going children are there in 85 brick kiln units, of which there are 30 each in Peddapalli and Ratnapur and 25 in Sultanabad areas.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Peddapalli: In order to develop interest in education among children of brick kiln labourers, the Peddapalli police have introduced digital classes and are focusing on developing English language skills among the children.

Peddapalli DCP Chennuri Rupesh, who is behind the concept, has started consulting with owners of brick kiln units and conducted a meeting with owners of all units.

Almost all labourers working in brick kiln units in the district are from Odisha. About 500 school-going children are there in 85 brick kiln units, of which there are 30 each in Peddapalli and Ratnapur and 25 in Sultanabad areas. Though there are worksite schools, children were not attending classes regularly, according to the DCP, who visited a few brick kiln units recently.

In order to draw attention and develop interest in education among children, the cops have decided to follow the digital method to teach lessons with the help of animation pictures. For this purpose, a classroom will be constructed covering two to three brick kiln units. If there is a big unit, a separate classroom will be developed and walls of the schools will be painted with attractive pictures. A television will be arranged in each classroom to play lessons with pre-loaded content. Besides regular lessons, rhymes, and interesting English stories will also be played on the TV sets.

Speaking to Telangana Today, DCP Rupesh said though there were worksite schools, children were not attending classes regularly. After sitting in the school for some time, the children were approaching their parents, who were engaged in brick manufacturing, and helping them in the work.

In order to catch their attention and make the children sit in the classroom, they have decided to follow digital methods to teach rhymes and other stories. Moreover, they were focusing more on developing English language skills among the children since their parents would be happy if their wards speak in English. At the same time, children could easily learn any difficult subject if they were explained with the help of animation pictures, he said.

Most of the brick kiln owners were ready to provide arrangements, he said.