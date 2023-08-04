Nitin Desai death case: Raigad police registers abetment to suicide case against 5 people

Nitin Desai died by suicide due to mental pressure from the officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss Group regarding debt recovery, Neha Desai told police.

By ANI Updated On - 09:44 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Raigad: Raigad police officials have registered a case against five people in art director Nitin Desai’s suicide case.

Raigad police said in a statement that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of Neha Desai, wife of Nitin Desai.

Police said Neha Desai told them that Nitin Desai died by suicide due to mental pressure from the officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss Group regarding debt recovery.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against 5 people, including officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss, as per the Police statement.

The Khalapur police are probing the matter.

Desai was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Desais body was found hanging in his ND Studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai. The preliminary findings in the postmortem revealed that the cause of death is hanging.”Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is hanging. Further investigation is underway,” police said.