NITW NCC cadets conduct ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan’ at Waddepally lake

The NCC cadets, along with the enthusiastic participation of nearby residents, actively engaged in cleaning the surroundings of Waddepally lake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

NITW NCC cadets at Waddepally Lake on Wednesday

Hanamkonda: The NCC cadets of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal 1(T) CTR Unit, Warangal group, took part in the “Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan”, a cleaning drive aimed at maintaining the cleanliness of Waddepally lake, located near the college here on Wednesday.

In a bid to create awareness about the importance of keeping our surroundings clean, a rally was organized from the NIT institute to Waddepally lake. The NCC cadets, along with the enthusiastic participation of nearby residents, actively engaged in cleaning the surroundings of the lake. Dr D Hari, NCC officer led the programme.