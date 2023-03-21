Nivetha Pethuraj lists biggest strengths of ‘Das Ka Dhamki’

Nivetha Pethuraj frames 'Das Ka Dhamki' as a proper massy commercial entertainer, but with a different kind of approach.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Nivetha Pethuraj is the female lead in ‘Das Ka Dhamki‘ alongside Vishwak Sen. This is the second time the actress paired up with Vishwak Sen after their pair won the hearts of the Telugu audience in the film Paagal. ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is the biggest film for Nivetha Pethuraj in recent times. The actress is very confident in the film’s success. Here is what she told about the film to the media in a recent interaction.

Nivetha Pethuraj frames ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ as a proper massy commercial entertainer, but with a different kind of approach. She revealed that her role is not just stuck to being a glamorous addition but has more worth and a connection to the film’s story. She listed three main assets of ‘Das Ka Dhamki’, considering them as its success factors.

Nivetha Pethuraj said that ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ has a very strong cast, a unique commercial story, and solid music. As we all know, Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj are the lead cast of the film, where Vishwak played the dual role for the first time in his career, and she can be seen in the best commercial setup ever. Besides this lead pair, the film also has Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Ajay, Tharun Bhascker, and Jabardasth Mahesh in important roles. Coming to the film’s story, Vishwak Sen himself revealed that ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ has all the commercial elements in the first half and the film then suddenly shifts its genre from the intermission. This is really interesting in terms of the story. The film’s music is composed by Leon James, and we have already witnessed two blockbuster songs from the film: Almost Padipoyinde Pilla and Mawa Bro.

So, looking at the list mentioned by Nivetha Pethuraj and watching the promotional stuff so far, ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ looks really promising for this Ugadi at the box office.