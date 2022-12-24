‘Almost Padipoyindhe Pilla’ video song from Vishwak Sen’s ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Das Ka Dhamki’, an ambitious film by dynamic hero Vishwak Sen that is being developed on a luxurious budget with high production values, will showcase his many talents. In the film where he will be seen romancing Nivetha Pethuraj, Vishwak is the protagonist, the director, and also the producer. The cast and crew are actively promoting the film to increase its prospects even if the release date is far off.

The musical promotions of the movie also started on a blockbuster note with the lyrical video of the first single ‘Almost Padipoyindhe Pilla’ getting a massive response. The makers offer a full feast by releasing the video song. Leon James scored a peppy number with lively beats and his vocals are pleasant too. Adithya RK also crooned the number, while lyrics by Poorna Chari are likable.

The visuals in the song are as good as the composition, singing, and lyrics. Vishwak Sen surprises us with his elegant dance moves, while Nivetha Pethuraj arrests us with her high dose of glamour in the beachside song. The choreography by Yash master is neat. ‘Almost Padipoyindhe’ looks much more appealing with the sizzling chemistry of the lead pair in the full video song.

Being produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwak Sen Cinemas banners, Prasanna Kumar Bezawada penned dialogues for the movie. The film’s cinematography has been handled by Dinesh K Babu, whereas Leon James scores the music and Anwar Ali is the editor.

Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini, and Prithviraj are the other prominent cast of the movie which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ will hit the screens worldwide on February 17, 2023.