Nizam Cricket Club emerge champions

50-run knock by Dharmik and good bowling performances from Ansh Gupta (4/20) and Ashwin Sooraj (3/27) helped Nizam Cricket Club to defeat Legala Cricket Academy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:42 pm

Hyderabad: Riding on a 50-run knock by Dharmik and good bowling performances from Ansh Gupta (4/20) and Ashwin Sooraj (3/27), Nizam Cricket Club defeated Legala Cricket Academy by one wicket to emerge champions in the 5th Winter Premier League Junior Cricket Championship. For the losing outfit, Vasu scored a fighting 92.

Brief Scores: Legala Cricket Academy 191/7 in 35 overs (Vasu 92; Ashwin Sooraj 3/27, Ansh Gupta 4/30) lost to Nizam Cricket Club 195/9 in 34.2 overs (Dharmik 50, Aryan Saiyed 34; Om Karthik 3/25, Arshdeep 3/29 )

Awards: Most Valuable Player: Ashwin Sooraj; Player of the Tournament: Dharmik S; Best Batsman: Pruthvi Sai;

Best Bowler: Ansh Gupta;

Best Fielder: Ambarish B;

Best Wicket-Keeper: Rahul Chukka;

Best All-rounder: Akash S;

Game-Changer Award: Aryan Saiyed;

Emerging Players: Ameer Shaikh;

The Spirit of Cricket Award: Sravan G;

Promising Player: Vineeth.

