Nizam Cricket Club emerge champions

Hyderabad: Riding on a 50-run knock by Dharmik and good bowling performances from Ansh Gupta (4/20) and Ashwin Sooraj (3/27), Nizam Cricket Club defeated Legala Cricket Academy by one wicket to emerge champions in the 5th Winter Premier League Junior Cricket Championship. For the losing outfit, Vasu scored a fighting 92.
Brief Scores: Legala Cricket Academy 191/7 in 35 overs (Vasu 92; Ashwin Sooraj 3/27, Ansh Gupta 4/30) lost to Nizam Cricket Club 195/9 in 34.2 overs (Dharmik 50, Aryan Saiyed 34; Om Karthik 3/25, Arshdeep 3/29 )
Awards: Most Valuable Player: Ashwin Sooraj; Player of the Tournament: Dharmik S; Best Batsman: Pruthvi Sai;
Best Bowler: Ansh Gupta;
Best Fielder: Ambarish B;
Best Wicket-Keeper: Rahul Chukka;
Best All-rounder: Akash S;
Game-Changer Award: Aryan Saiyed;
Emerging Players: Ameer Shaikh;
The Spirit of Cricket Award: Sravan G;
Promising Player: Vineeth.
