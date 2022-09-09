Nizam of Hyderabad gifted 300-diamond-studded necklace to Queen Elizabeth II

Throughout her 70-year rule, she received many jewels. However, one of the most prized pieces of jewellery the late Queen Elizabeth II owned is the iconic platinum necklace set studded with about 300 diamonds

Hyderabad: Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the Balmoral castle in Scotland. She was 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted.

Throughout her 70-year rule, she received many jewels. However, one of the most prized pieces of jewellery the late Queen Elizabeth II owned is the iconic platinum necklace set studded with about 300 diamonds. In 1947, Asaf Jah VII, the Nizam of Hyderabad, (which was then under British colonial rule), gifted the Queen the necklace as her wedding gift.

The picture of it was shared by the Instagram account of The Royal Family.

An excerpt from the caption read: “Nizam had left instructions with the firm of Cartier in London that Princess Elizabeth should select a wedding gift herself, and this platinum necklace set with approximately 300 diamonds was chosen.”

The Queen has continued to wear the necklace throughout her reign and has also loaned it to The Duchess of Cambridge.

In addition, the Nizam of Hyderabad also gifted the Queen the famous Hyderabad Tiara which had a design based on English roses with three detachable floral brooches all made of diamonds and set in platinum. She often wore magnificent brooches throughout her reign.