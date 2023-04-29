Nizamabad: 1.6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procured so far

According to the latest figures, 1,64,656 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured from 20,239 farmers through 406 centres and transported to rice mills so far in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Nizamabad: Paddy procurement is picking up pace in the district. According to the latest figures, 1,64,656 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured from 20,239 farmers through 406 centres and transported to rice mills so far. The procurement is still on, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said on Saturday.

He said officials have been instructed to take all kinds of measures so that the farmers do not face any problem in paddy procurement. The paddy procurement process is being monitored by the officials at all levels, the Collector said.

Directing the officials to ensure that paddy is purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Collector said efforts should be made that every farmer who brings quality paddy to the procurement centres gets a better price for the produce.

He also said that the officials have been ordered to take steps to ensure that there is no shortage of gunny bags and also provide essential facilities to farmers in all the procurement centres.

