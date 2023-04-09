Sunday, Apr 9, 2023
CM KCR on Sunday decided to set up 7,000 Yasangi paddy procurement centres on a war footing in the State

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 9 April 23
CM KCR issues paddy procurement centres on war footing

Hyderabad: With an eye on ensuring that farmers of the State did not face any issues when it comes to procurement of their crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday decided to set up 7,000 Yasangi paddy procurement centres on a war footing in the State.

To this effect, he directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar to initiate measures immediately.

As part of intermediate measures, the Chief Minister asked the Chief Secretary to convene a video conference with all District Collectors on Monday and to finalise the action plan and all the steps that are to be taken for the paddy procurement process in a foolproof manner.

Like in the past, 7,000 procurement centres should be set up across the State and the procurement exercise should be launched, he told the Chief Secretary.

