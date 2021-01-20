Nizamabad: AIKMS, CPI (ML) members stage protest against farm laws

Nizamabad: AIKMS and CPIML (New Democracy) leaders took out protest against centre’s new food grain storage act and essential commodities act in Nizamabad city on Tuesday.
All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (AIKMS) and CPIML(New Democracy) on Tuesday conducted rally from Pulang raithu bazar to district collectorate in Nizamabad city and later staged dharna in-front of collectorate against the central govt acts.
At the occasion AIKMS leader Akula Papaiah alleged that Modi has much more love for Adani and Ambani than for farmers; he is protecting the benefits of corporate companies.
Velpuri Bhoomaiah, AIKMS leader called for country-wide protest against the acts on the occasion of Republic day by taking out tractors and bullock carts rallies under the aegis of AIKSCC.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .