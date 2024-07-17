Nizamabad: Canara bank employee siphoned off Rs. 45 lakh Dwacra loan amount

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 10:13 AM

Nizamabad: A bank employee of Canara Bank of Kallur village branch of Potangal mandal of the district siphoned off the loan money of the Dwacra group totalling about Rs. 45 lakh.

According to reports, an employee Sandhya, working as business correspondent in the bank, reportedly deposited all the loan amount sanctioned to the Dwacra in her personal account. Forty Dwacra women members from different communities have given their loan amount to Sandhya to deposit in the bank. But she deposited the entire amount in her personal account and now the Dwacra women are demanding the bank authorities to get back their amount.

The Dwacra women alleged that the fraud was done with the knowledge of the bank manager. They urged the government to help them in getting back their money and take stringent action against the bank.