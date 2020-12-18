Nizamabad: Couple attempts suicide, one dies

It was said that Vijaya’s mother began fights with her daughter frequently and unable to bear it, the couple decided to end lives

By | Published: 12:16 am

Nizamabad: A newlywed couple attempted suicide by consuming poison in Kotagiri village. While Sai Praneeth succumbed on Thursday, his wife Vijaya is battling for her life, police said. Sai Praneeth and Vijaya had a love marriage. It was said that Vijaya’s mother began fights with her daughter frequently and unable to bear it, the couple decided to end lives. Their relatives rushed them to hospital and on Thursday Sai Praneeth died while undergoing treatment. Police found a suicide note in their house in which Vijaya held her mother responsible for taking the extreme step. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .