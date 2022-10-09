Nizamabad: DFO made licensing authority for wood-based industries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Nizamabad: The District Forest Officer (DFO) would be henceforth, licensing authority for all wood-based industries in the district.

According to a press release issued by deputy conservator of forests on Sunday, the State government had issued orders appointing DFO as licensing authority for wood-based industries in the place of Forest Divisional Officer.

The existing secondary wood-based industries has to register with the licensing authority within a period of three months of the publication of the gazette. Any unit found operating beyond the period would be treated as violation of the rule and will be liable for action, the release stated.