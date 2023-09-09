Telangana: Rare memorial sculpture found in Jangaon

Jangaon: A rare memorial sculpture in the shape of the English letter C has been found in Veldi village of Raghunathpalli mandal in the district. The sculpture, which is believed to be over 3,000 years old, was found in the local Shiva temple. It is made of stone and is about two feet tall.

The villagers of Veldi have been worshipping the sculpture as Hanuman, but archaeology enthusiast Reddy Rathnakar Reddy believes that it is a memorial sculpture from the prehistoric period. He says that the sculpture is a significant find that could provide new insights into the ancient history of Telangana.

He has called on archaeologists and historians to visit the village and study the sculpture further. Reddy says that similar sculptures have been found at the Hirebenakal megalithic site in neighbouring Karnataka state.

He believes that the Veldi sculpture may have been used as a grave marker or as a way to commemorate the dead. The discovery of the memorial sculpture is a significant archaeological find for Telangana.

It could help to shed light on the region’s ancient history and culture, he said. In addition to the memorial sculpture, the ruins of a Jain temple and other sculptures were also found in the village.