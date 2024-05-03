Nizamabad LS Segment EVM randomisation completed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 08:08 PM

Nizamabad: The randomisation of ballot units, control units and VVPAT machines allotted to 1808 polling centres in the seven assembly constituencies falling under the Nizamabad Parliament Segment has been completed.

The randomization was done in the presence of Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, election observer Alice Vaz, representatives of recognized political parties and candidates contesting the elections on Friday.

The finalized list through randomisation was handed over to the candidates and the representatives of the respective parties. On the basis of this randomization list, control units, ballot units and VVpats will be allotted to the polling centres under the assembly segments of Armoor, Bodhan, Balkonda, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Korutla and Jagityal.