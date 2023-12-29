Nizamabad police warns against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

File photo

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Police have issued an advisory ahead of the New Year celebrations on December 31 with strict checks on drunk driving and traffic limits in key spots.

According to Additional DCP (Law and Order) S Jai Ram, stringent action would be initiated against persons involved in law and order and traffic violations. No New Year programmes would be allowed without the permission of the police, including in Farm House, Clubs and Gated Community, he said. “Crackers, sound system or excessive sound system (D.J) will not be allowed on the New Year eve,”he clarified.

Special police teams would be formed in all police station areas from 6 pm onwards to carry out vehicle inspections and Breath Analyser tests, he said.