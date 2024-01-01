Over 1200 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad on New Year’s eve

| Over 1200 Booked For Drunk Driving In Cyberabad On New Years Eve

A total 74 of teams of traffic police conducted drunk driving tests across Cyberabad.

Published Date - 11:14 AM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police booked cases against 1241 persons for drunk driving on the New Year eve on Sunday night.

All of them will be produced before the court in due course of time after filing charge sheets.

Also, their driving license will be seized and sent to the concerned RTAs for suspension as per section 19 of the MV act, 1988, said Cyberabad Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty.

A total of 509 persons had alcohol reading more than 100 mg/100 ml of blood and 33 had more than 300 mg and 18 persons had more than 500 mg reading.

Most of the cases were reported in Miyapur, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Narsingi, Jeedimetla.

With the extensive enforcement and traffic and road safety plans by Cyberabad traffic police, there were no major road accidents anywhere in Cyberabad.

Mohanty thanked the citizens for their cooperation with police in ensuring safety on roads.

The special focus on drunk driving will continue in Cyberabad in view of ensuring road safety as part of our “Zero Tolerance” policy towards drunk driving.