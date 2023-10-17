Nizamabad: Cops issue advisory on vacation travel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Nizamabad: To keep burglars at bay during the Dasara festivities, the Nizamabad police on Tuesday issued an advisory to citizens leaving for a long vacation during the festival.

People were asked to inform the local police station in case going out of town so that the police patrolling team could keep an eye on the house. They were also asked to install a central locking system as the conventional locks were exposed to everyone and easily indicate that the family was not at home. The residents were asked to share their contact numbers with their neighbours to maintain regular contact with them till they return from their trip. In case of emergency, the residents must dial 100 for necessary assistance, the police said.

“Inform local relatives, friends and well-wishers to keep a watch on the house in your absence. Install surveillance cameras and keep the DVR at a safe place and monitor from your phone the activity in and around your house,” the advisory said.

People were advised not to keep valuables, including cash and gold at home and shift them bank locker or any other safer place. Since more gangs target locked houses in the suburbs, residents of Nizamabad town suburbs must exercise more caution before going on vacation, the police said.

