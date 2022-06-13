Nizamabad: Vemula thanks CM for seven check dams

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for approving the construction of seven check dams in Balkonda constituency at a cost of Rs 57 crore.

The Chief Minister had recently approved the construction of a 100-bed hospital in the district at a cost of Rs 35 crore. On Monday, approval was accorded for the construction of seven check dams and government orders were also issued to this effect. “On behalf of the Balkonda constituency people, especially the farming community, I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for approving the construction of seven check dams,” Prashanth Reddy said in a statement.