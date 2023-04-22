Nizamabad: Workshop on stress management held at Government Medical College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Sat - 22 April 23

Dr. Vishal Akula said the students were advised to find a form of exercise that they enjoy and also practice yoga for calming their minds and to stay active

Nizamabad: In an attempt to bring awareness among the students on stress management and suicide prevention, a workshop was conducted at Government Medical College in Nzamabad on Friday.

Explaining the importance of stress management, a member of the National Council of Indian Psychiatric Society, Dr. Vishal Akula, who attended as a guest of honour said the students were advised to find a form of exercise that they enjoy and also practice yoga for calming their minds and to stay active. Apart from these, the students were also advised to practice deep breathing exercises and also reduce screen time which could harm their mental and emotional health.

Finding a support system when the students feel more stressed and talking to someone whom they could trust at all times could relieve students from stress, he said, adding that the sessions conducted in the workshop included those for self-care, maintaining student-life balance, gratitude, self-management, stress and anger management.

Medical college principal Dr. Indira said an advanced gym would be set up on the campus which would help students relieve stress and provide many health benefits. A sports club would also be set up in the college, the principal said.

Department of Psychiatry head Dr. Shiva Prasad was present.

