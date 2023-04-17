Nizamabad Psychiatrist chairs session at WPA’s Regional Congress

This year India had the opportunity to host the Regional Congress in Kolkata

World regional Congress on psychiatrists held in Kolkata

Nizamabad: A psychiatrist from Nizamabad, Dr Vishal Akula chaired a session on ‘Tele Manas’ during the World Psychiatric Association Regional Congress 2023 held in Kolkata. Tele Manas’ is a pilot project in the country introduced by the Centre for providing tele mental health services for rural population.

Dr Vishal Akula, who chaired he session on Tele Manas gave his insight on the topic and appreciated the efforts in dealing with the project. Other members of Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) including its general secretary Dr Arabinda Brahma, vice-president Dr Minhajzafar and Hyderabad Psychiatric Society general secretary, Dr Phanikanth delivered their talks in the symposium.

The world regional congress was organised by World Psychiatric Association in Kolkata. World Psychiatric Association is an international association in which 119 countries are members of this association including India. This year India had the opportunity to host the Regional Congress in Kolkata.

