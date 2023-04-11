NMC green signal for Khammam government medical college

Overall, the Telangana government is developing 9 medical colleges for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year out of which the NMC has given green signal for three.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:49 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday has accorded permission for Government Medical College in Khammam for the academic 2023-24. With this, within a short span of a week, three-medical colleges in Telangana have received NMC nod for starting their academic sessions from the upcoming academic year.

The NMC has permitted 100 MBBS seats to Government Medical College in Khammam from 2023-24. Last week, the national regulatory authority for medical education had given its green signal for starting two new medical colleges in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts for the academic year 2023-24.

The NMC had permitted 100 MBBS seats each at Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

The remaining 6 medical colleges are coming-up at Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon and Nirmal.