Rashtrapati Nilayam to be thrown open for public for entire year from March 22

Rashtrapati Nilayam is generally open for general public for 15-days a year, this time around the heritage structure and the famed gardens will remain open for visitors throughout the year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam, the 162-year-old heritage structure, which is the only Presidential retreat in South India for the President of India during winters, at Bolarum, Secunderabad, will be thrown open for general public on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, which falls on Wednesday, March 22. Unlike the usual practice of keeping the Rashtrapati Nilayam open for general public for 15-days a year, this time around the heritage structure and the famed gardens will remain open for visitors throughout the year.

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu will virtually through a video conference will inaugurate the opening of Rashtrapati Nilayam, for the general public.

For easy access and seamless visit, tourists and people from Hyderabad can book online tickets from March 14 onwards through the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Also booking can be done on the spot by scanning QR code. The registration charges will be Rs 50 per person for Indian Nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals. The Rashtrapati Nilayam will open on all days except Mondays and other Government holidays from 10 am to 5 pm with the last entry at 4 pm.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure proper facilities are available for visitors including free parking, cloakroom, wheelchair access, a cafe, souvenir store, restrooms, RO water dispensers across campus, first aid set up and free guided tours.

The Governor of Telangana along with other senior officials from the State government will be present in the virtual inauguration of Rashtrapati Nilayam on March 22 by President of India.