NMC reduces physics, chemistry syllabus for NEET UG

It will be an advantage to students in the test scheduled for May 5, 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 will not have to cover the entire syllabus as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has removed some topics.

According to coaching experts, major syllabus reduction is in physics and chemistry, which will be an advantage to students in the entrance test scheduled for May 5, 2024, for admissions into MBBS and BDS programmes offered by the medical and dental colleges in the country.

Only a few topics have been deleted in botany and zoology compared to physics and chemistry subjects. Topics deleted, as per coaching institutions, in zoology are earthworm, digestion and absorption, sense organs – eyes and ears, organisms and populations, environmental issues and animal husbandry. In botany, the transport system in plants, mineral nutrition, and strategies for enhancement in food production are among the topics that are deleted.

Similarly, pure rolling, connecting bodies, polytropic process, earth’s magnetism are among nine topics that have been removed from physics. The deleted topics in chemistry are solid slate, surface chemistry, metallurgy and polymers and chemistry in everyday life.

The NMC recently notified tweaked syllabus, which is in line with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. This year, the NCERT rationalised the syllabus for Classes XI and XII in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020. The NCERT study material is considered as the best resource material by students who are appearing for the NEET UG.

According to Sri Chaitanya Kukatpally Dean D Sankara Rao, though the NMC reduced the syllabus it declared lately. The colleges have already completed syllabus for second year students and while revising students can avoid the deleted topics, he said, adding that students appearing for intermediate exams have to study all the topics as they are part of the TS BIE syllabus.

“The present first year students will benefit more from syllabus reduction,” he said, adding that with topic deletion the test is expected to be on a tougher side as question paper setters may dive deep into the topics to frame questions particularly in physics and chemistry subjects.