Hyderabad: Youth booked for woman harassment in Kacheguda

About a year ago, the 18-year-old woman from Kacheguda became friends with the suspect Sai Kiran alias Nani (20), a daily wage worker from Shivrampalli through a social networking platform. Since then, both continued their friendship.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 02:59 PM

Hyderabad: A youth was booked for allegedly harassing a woman on a popular social networking platform on the pretext of love in Kacheguda on Saturday.

Police said, recently Sai Kiran approached her with a love proposal, but she rejected him. Agitated by it, he started harassing her and making life threats to her and her family.

Unable to take the harassment any further, she lodged a complaint. The Kacheguda police are investigating, but no arrest has been made yet.