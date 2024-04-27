Girl kidnapped in Nagpur, traced in Secunderabad

The 17-year-old was kidnapped by a group of two men and a woman from Nagpur in Maharashtra and was being taken in train to an undisclosed place.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 02:59 PM

Hyderabad: A minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Nagpur was rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Secunderabad railway station on Friday night.

The 17-year-old was kidnapped by a group of two men and a woman from Nagpur in Maharashtra and was being taken in train to an undisclosed place. However, she escaped from their clutches and reached the GRP officials at the Secunderabad railway station and lodged a complaint at around 10pm.

Case is under investigation. Efforts are on to identify the kidnappers. The girl was sent to the rescue home for safe custody.